Family Of Stabbed Birmingham Student Worry He'll Be Targeted Again

13th January 2017, 17:13

Mohammed Abdullah Birmingham Stabbing

The family of a Birmingham student stabbed outside college have spoken to Heart of their frustration

The family of a student who was stabbed three times outside his college in Birmingham have told Heart they are worried he'll be targeted again.

18 year old Mohammed Abdullah was attacked outside Joseph Chamberlain College at 11am on Monday.

His mum Saima and aunt Mahbuba Begum say police have been slow to respond to the attack.

West Midlands Police have told Capital they're checking CCTV and asking any witnesses to come forward. Mohammed's family worry there's not enough security in place at the hospital where he's being treated but West Midlands Police have also told Capital security measures are in place at the hospital to restrict visitor access.

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Club Classics with Roberto

9pm - 1am

Club Classics with Roberto

On TV: 55 Biggests 00s Club Classics

6pm - 9:45pm

Watch heart TV

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter