Family Of Stabbed Birmingham Student Worry He'll Be Targeted Again

Aston Villa Legend Graham Taylor Dies
Former Aston Villa and Wolves manager Graham Taylor has died
The family of a Birmingham student stabbed outside college have spoken to Heart of their frustration
The family of a student who was stabbed three times outside his college in Birmingham have told Heart they are worried he'll be targeted again.
18 year old Mohammed Abdullah was attacked outside Joseph Chamberlain College at 11am on Monday.
His mum Saima and aunt Mahbuba Begum say police have been slow to respond to the attack.
West Midlands Police have told Capital they're checking CCTV and asking any witnesses to come forward. Mohammed's family worry there's not enough security in place at the hospital where he's being treated but West Midlands Police have also told Capital security measures are in place at the hospital to restrict visitor access.
— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) January 13, 2017
Details have started to emerge about what happened in Birmingham prison during a 12 hour riot.
A watchdog has warned probation officers in Staffordshire are supervising up to 80 offenders at any one time - leaving the public at greater risk.
Four men, including three from the West Midlands, have been jailed for a total of 15 years for stabbing a man in Shropshire.
