Family's Plea After Woman Killed In Handsworth Hit And Run

The family of a woman knocked down and killed in Birmingham in a hit and run have called for those responsible to hand themselves in.

Three weeks after a fatal hit and run collision in Handsworth, the family of Krishna Devi Droch have given permission for the release of footage showing the moment their loved one lost her life, to help police catch those responsible.

The CCTV shows the moment a Vauxhall Zafira, travelling on the wrong side of Rookery Road near to the junction of Albert Road struck the 62-year-old as she crossed the road on her way to morning prayers. Sadly nothing could be done to save her and she died at the scene.

Moments before the Zafira had gone through a red traffic light over Soho Road, closely followed by a light green Corsa and a silver/grey Ford Mondeo. The Zafira registration number was EY06 TCU and the other two cars were on false plates. All three vehicles were found abandoned within 24 hours of the collision around 11am on Thursday 9 November – the Zafira having been burnt out on Romulus Close less than two miles away.

Please note you may find the following footage distressing

Four people have been arrested as part of the on-going investigation – three arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been released pending further enquiries and 47-year-old Darren Holness, of Leonard Road, Handsworth, was charged with perverting the course of justice. He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 14 November and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at court on 12 December.

.@wmpolice DS Paul Hughes is urging the drivers of the three cars involved in a fatal hit and run in #Handsworth to come forward #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/uGrnztY2wV — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) November 30, 2017

Krishna’s family have supported an appeal for information to help identify the occupants of all three cars.

Her brother Baldev Korotania said: “Krishna was the foundation of our family, who was always there when we needed her. Her caring and compassionate nature will forever be missed by us. The grandchildren she has left behind are still waiting for her to come home. Although nothing can replace what we have lost, her love and care will remain in our hearts forever.

The family of 62yo Krishna Droch, who was killed in a hit and run in #Handsworth three weeks ago today, say they just want justice #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/9id1olnRYS — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) November 30, 2017

“The individuals responsible are still out there and the only closure for our family throughout this difficult period, is for them to be brought to justice.”

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the force’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This tragic event has brought devastation and loss to a whole family and a larger community who knew and loved Krishna.

“We know that there were many people on Rookery Road that day, and there will be people we have not spoken to. I would appeal directly to them to come forward. The information you have may seem insignificant to you, but may be the piece of the puzzle we need to identify the occupants of the cars.

“I would urge those responsible to give themselves up before we come knocking at their door.”