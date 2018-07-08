Family's Shock Over Coventry Hit-And-Run Death

The family of a man who died in a hit-and-run in Coventry say his death is a huge shock to them.

38-year-old Leigh Price, was taken to hospital after a collision in Barras Lane, Earlsden in the early hours of Tuesday 3 July.

His family have paid tribute to their loving father, brother ,nephew and son.

In a statement they said: "Leigh’s death has come as a huge shock to us all and we are devastated. We would ask anyone with information to please contact the police."

Jason Harris, aged 26 of Chevral Avenue, Radford appeared at Coventry Magistrates court on Thursday 5 July charged over the death.

He's accused of causing death by dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, driving while unfit through drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, threatening behaviour and robbery.