Fans Remember West Brom Legend Cyrille Regis

The former Baggies forward died suddenly 2 weeks ago

A very humbling but emotional scene at The Hawthorns this morning, as fans remembered West Brom legend Cyrille Regis.

He passed away suddenly 2 weeks ago and was known for playing a key role in fighting racism in sport.

This morning, hundreds of fans and players lined up outside the club's ground, breaking out in applause as the funeral cortege for Cyrille passed.

Fans applaud as the cortege for Cyrille Regis' funeral arrives at @WBA Hawthorns this morning #HeartNews https://t.co/uUY7WvKXWh — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) January 30, 2018

We spoke to many fans at The Hawthorns, and it's very obvious the legend made a lasting impression.

Lifelong @WBA fans Chris and Simon tell me their favourite memories of the late and great Cyrille Regis. pic.twitter.com/J1v4qNRfqC — Tom Bushell (@TomBushell92) January 30, 2018

In his football career, Cyrille Regis scored more than 100 goals for the Baggies and had stints at Villa, Coventry and Wolves.

His family followed the cortege comforting one another, clearly very moved at the number of people gathered to remember their loved one.

In a tweet on Cyrille's account - they've also asked people who want to remember him to donate to charities close to the football legend's heart.

This lunchtime, a public open-air ceremony has been held at the club's ground - with thousands filling The Hawthorns.

A spine tingling rendition of "Bring Him Home" to get the service for Cyrille Regis underway at The Hawthorns. pic.twitter.com/l6yy8SyuFi — Tom Bushell (@TomBushell92) January 30, 2018

Our reporter Tom Bushell has been at the ceremony where he described the atmosphere as emotional.

The East Stand remains stood for "The Lord Is My Shepherd". Truly moving morning here at The Hawthorns. pic.twitter.com/5C0zWExU9c — Tom Bushell (@TomBushell92) January 30, 2018

Wolverhampton singer Beverley Knight also performed at the remembrance.