Father of Mylee Billingham Pleads Not Guilty To Her Murder

54 year old William Billingham was arrested after Mylee was found in January at her father's bungalow in Walsall.

He also pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of making threats to kill her mother, Tracey Taundry,

The school girl died of her injuries the same day; he's been remanded in custody until his trial in September.