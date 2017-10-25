Four Arrested Over Birmingham Drive-By Shooting

25 October 2017, 18:59

Mekel Sterling

Four men have been arrested on suspicion murder after a drive-by shooting in Birmingham killed 36-year-old Mekel Sterling.

Firearms warrants were executed at properties in Dudley, Walsall, Bilston and west Birmingham after detailed intelligence analysis and intensive enquiries led police to the suspects.

The men, all aged 23 and 24, have been detained on suspicion of murder and will be questioned later today.

Mekel Sterling

Mr Sterling, aged 36 and known locally as Skelly, died after a drive-by shooting outside shops in Great Hampton Row, Hockley on Wednesday 13 September just after 9.30pm.

Forensic examinations of a Volkswagen Golf recovered a short time after the murder are still on-going and each new piece of evidence helps officers to fit the puzzle together.

Following the arrests, three further warrants have been executed in west Birmingham, Walsall and a unit on Summerfield Industrial Estate, Western Road, where an imitation firearm, four live shotgun cartridges and cannabis with a street value of £1000 were found.

Mekel Sterling Shooting Searches

Detective Inspector Jim Munro is leading the investigation. He said: “These arrests are a significant step forward in our hunt for Mr Sterling’s killer.

“We are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice along with anyone else who was involved in his murder.

“There will be no let-up in our efforts to tackle gun crime and those who seek to make other people’s lives a misery by bringing fear to our cities.”

Trending on Heart

Ed Sheeran and Sian Broken Arm Assett

Ed Sheeran Has Special Plans For His Cast After Breaking BOTH Arms

Bake Off Millionaire

This Great British Bake Off Star Is A Secret Millionaire

Katy Perry Crashed This Wedding

WATCH! Katy Perry Crashed A Couples Wedding And The Footage Is Hilarious
Gbbo semi

Bake Off Fans Outraged As Paul 'Breaks Rules' When Choosing Final Bakers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Missing autistic boy, 9, with heart condition found safe after police appeal
Zainab Pervaiz

Promising Walsall Student Lawyer Could Face Jail Over Selling Fake Bieber Tickets Online

Opposition leader plunges Kenya into political crisis

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News