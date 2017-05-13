Four Hospital Trusts In West Midlands Hit By Cyber Attack

Four NHS Hospital Trusts in the West Midlands say they've been affected by a worldwide cyber attack

The NHS is facing a weekend of chaos after parts of the health service fell victim to a worldwide cyber attack.

At least 40 hospitals have been affected, with many diverting ambulances and cancelling appointments.

Heart's been told 4 trusts in the West Midlands are among those hit.

George Eliot Hospital:

"We are currently dealing with a suspected cyber attack,and have shut down a number of our systems as a precaution.



"We have implemented our contingency plans and we continue to provide services in A&E and essential services elsewhere. We do ask that patients only use A&E in an emergency and to call NHS 111 for urgent advice and guidance.

"In order to ensure we maintain quality and patient safety, we have had to cancel a number of outpatient appointments, and are operating a limited radiology service.

"We apologise to those patients affected and we are working hard to resolve the issues as soon as possible."

Burton Hospitals:

STATEMENT: The Trust is aware of the national issue regarding IT systems which is causing some disruption. — Burton Hospitals (@BurtonHospitals) May 12, 2017





North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust:

"Our systems have been affected by the attack on NHS IT.

"If you need help on mental health issues please call 01782 441600

"Please do not use our Access or Community Mental Health Team numbers as we are having problems with our phones. Please ring 01782 441600

"We will be issuing any updates via our Twitter account @CombinedNHS and via this website as and when necessary."

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust:





STATEMENT ➡️ | "Due to an on-going national issue within the NHS, certain IT services at UHNM are currently unavailable as a precaution." — UHNM (@UHNM_NHS) May 12, 2017



Computers have been locked by malicious software that says files will be deleted if a ransom isn't paid.

Staff at some hospitals had to resort to using pen and paper yesterday.

There have been reports of ransomware causing problems in more than 70 countries.