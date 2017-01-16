Friends Write Charity Song For Teenager Killed In Leamington

Inquests Into Tunisia Deaths Of Black Country Family & Staffordshire Mum
Inquests into the deaths of the 30 Britons, including four from the West Midlands, killed in the Tunisia beach massacre of 2015 will begin today.
A song's been created in memory of a teenager from Leamington almost a year after he was knocked down and killed on a busy road.
15-year-old Kieran Long was hit by a car crossing the road outside Morrisons in February last year.
His friends at Myton School have created a song - about losing him. Money raised from it will go to the charity the Edwards Trust who've given grief counselling to his parents.
Kieran's Mum Angela Long and the students from Myton have been telling Heart what he meant to them:
Kieran was a big music fan and had planned with his friends to write and record an album. His friends say because of that this single felt like a fitting tribute. Some of the money raised will also go to Myton School to spend on the music clubs he loved so much.
The song is available to download:
https://open.spotify.com/album/5zJ04fjjdncjiUUTbzmTrF
https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/this-flight-feat.-anaik-dhut/id1167963930
https://www.amazon.com/Flight-feat-Anaik-Abbie-Evason/dp/B01M7SXDMD
The family of a Birmingham student stabbed outside college have spoken to Heart of their frustration
Former Aston Villa and Wolves manager Graham Taylor has died
Details have started to emerge about what happened in Birmingham prison during a 12 hour riot.
