Funeral Appeal For Shropshire Schoolboy

18 October 2017, 14:32

Christian Chandler

A crowdfunding page has been set up in memory of a 13-year-old killed in a crash with a bus in Telford.

Christian Chandler was killed in Hadley when he was cycling to school on Monday morning.

His uncle, Samuel Brooks, set up a Just Giving page to help pay for the funeral which has raised over £5,400 so far.

Mr Brookes said: "Due to the sudden nature and the fact we don't have much money between us, I'm asking for help so we can arrange a funeral that he deserves.

"His twin brother, Luke, watched this happen. He held Christian's hand and tried to stop the bleeding whilst he was trapped under the bus. He raced home to fetch his Mom.

"He suffered extensive injuries but was still conscious at this time and held his Mom's hand."

An air ambulance took Christian to Birmingham Children's Hospital but he died before they arrived. 

The crash happened on Haybridge Road between Manor Heights and the junction of Brookdale.

Trending on Heart

Blue Nun This Morning

WATCH! Holly Willoughby Downs Wine As This Morning Takes Bizarre Turn!
Our Girl Fans Are Fuming

Our Girl Fans Are Fuming About The New Series For This Reason!
GBBO

WATCH! Fans Slam GBBO For Axing WRONG Baker After Stacey's Oven Breaks MID Bake
Ed Sheeran Injury

Ed Sheeran Has Some Disappointing News For His Fans

Latest News

See more Latest News

Durex splits from Brasso and Cillit Bang in group shake-up at RB

Lloyds investors 'mugged' on HBOS purchase, trial hears

All-powerful Xi Jinping proclaims 'new era' of 'Chinese dream'

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News