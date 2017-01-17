Funeral Held For Wolverhampton Rape Campaigner Jill Saward

Inquests Into Tunisia Deaths Of Black Country Family & Staffordshire Mum
Inquests into the deaths of the 30 Britons, including four from the West Midlands, killed in the Tunisia beach massacre of 2015 will begin today.
The funeral is taking place at Lichfield Cathedral later - for the woman who became Britain's first rape victim to waive her right to anonymity.
Ms Saward was the first rape victim to waive her anonymity after she was attacked by intruders at her father's vicarage in Ealing, west London, in 1986.
Her family has invited "all those who knew and loved Jill'' to pay their respects.
Those attending the funeral have been invited to "come as you are'' wearing black or dark clothes if they are mourning or grieving, bright clothing to celebrate Jill's life, or to dress in purple if they wish to make a statement against sexual violence.
Ms Saward died at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital on January 5 after suffering a subarachnoid haemorrhage.
The family of the 51-year-old, in consultation with medical staff, agreed her request to be an organ donor.
In a statement released on the day of Ms Saward's death, the campaigner's family said: "Jill dedicated the past 30 years of her life to helping other people.
"It gives us great comfort to know that our wonderful wife, mother and sister was able to help other people to the very end. We would like to thank all those who contributed to her medical care in recent days.
"We are also so very grateful for the many expressions of prayer, love and support we have received.''
Read a moving tribute from Jill's husband here.
Mourners who wish to make donations in her memory are invited to offer their support to the Cambrian Coast Evangelical Trust, Ehlers-Danlos Support UK or the Merseyside-based Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre.
Inquests into the deaths of the 30 Britons, including four from the West Midlands, killed in the Tunisia beach massacre of 2015 will begin today.
A song's been created in memory of a teenager from Leamington almost a year after he was knocked down and killed on a busy road.
The family of a Birmingham student stabbed outside college have spoken to Heart of their frustration
Former Aston Villa and Wolves manager Graham Taylor has died
10am - 1pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.