Husband Charged With Murdering Mother of Five In Birmingham

17 October 2017, 16:06

Victoria Law Courts Birmingham

A man has been charged with murder after his wife was stabbed at their family home in Washwood Heath, Birmingham, last weekend.

Parvez Akthar, 46, has been remanded in custody accused of killing his wife Shaeen Akthar, aged 49.

Emergency services were called to the property before 4 o'clock on Sunday afternoon. A statement from the family confirmed that the mother of five passed away that same day:

“Our amazing, caring, beloved mother passed away on the 15th October 2017. All we ask in this difficult time is for your prayers, and for you to respect our privacy”.

The statement continued with a touching message:

“In this tribute we would like to say to our mother: ‘We hope you are in a better place, looking down on us and nodding your head in approval. We want to tell you and the world, you will always be in our hearts’”.

Mr. Akthar, who is unemployed, was arrested shortly after the emergency services were called to Wright Road in Washwood Heath.

Detective Inspector Paul Joyce, from the Homicide Team, commented on the case: “A lot of people arrived at the address after the incident and we are eager to speak to any of those people who we have not already spoken to”.

West Midlands Police have said that anyone with information surrounding the case should contact the Homicide Team on 101. 

