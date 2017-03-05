Investigation After Boy Dies At Birmingham School

Police Link Two Stourbridge Knife Attacks To Nightclub Fight
Police say two knife attacks in Stourbridge yesterday are thought to be linked.
An investigation's begun after a 9-year-old boy collapsed and died at a school in Birmingham.
Emergency services were called to Al-Hijrah School in Burbidge Road, Bordesley Green, Birmingham, at 2.20pm on Friday after the pupil collapsed.
He was taken to Heartlands Hospital, Birmingham, where he later died.
According to reports, the boy collapsed following a suspected allergic reaction.
Brigid Jones, Birmingham City Council's cabinet member for children, families and schools, said on Twitter: "My thoughts are with the family of the young man who tragically died following an incident at school yesterday.''
A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place and police are working with the school and council to establish the circumstances of the boy's death.
Colin Diamond, the council's executive director for education, said: "We were so sorry to hear about this tragic death and our thoughts are with his family and friends.
"We know the school is doing all it can to support the family through this terrible time and we are working with the school and police as they continue to look into the circumstances.''
The driver, working in Wolverhampton at the time, said it was because of fears her guide dog would make a mess
West Mids Police say they've caught 117 drivers using their phones in the last two days.
29 year-old Tahnie Martin died when a 2 metre long wooden water tank cover hit her during the storm in Wolverhampton
