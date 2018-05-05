Kidderminster Tow Path Drug Dealer Jailed

A drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught dealing drugs on a tow path in Worcestershire.

Police launched an investigation after concerns were raised about drug dealing on the tow path near to Castle Road, Kidderminster, and in August last year Don-Sebastian Hoo-Lawson was arrested.

When he was arrested he was found in possession of both heroin and crack cocaine - the drugs had been concealed and were intended to be sold.

The 25-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possessing criminal property, namely cash received through drug dealing, at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday 2 May.

He was sentenced to three years custody for being concerned in the supply of Class A, heroin; three years for being concerned in the supply of Class A, cocaine; and two years for possessing criminal property. He will serve his sentences concurrently with a total sentence of 36 months.

The investigation into Hoo-Lawson was led by the Offender Management Team at Kidderminster supported by West Mercia Police's We Don't Buy Crime covert taskforce, funded by Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

Detective Sergeant Martin Brown from Kidderminster Offender Management Team said: "The misery drugs bring are well known, not just to those who take them but those around them and the associated crime and anti-social behaviour for the local community. We won't tolerate drug dealing in our town and will proactively target those we believe to be involved utilising the powers we have to make sure their activity is disrupted.

"We are grateful to the We Don't Buy Crime team for its support in helping us put a drug dealer behind bars for a substantial amount of time and hope this sends a warning about the steps we will take to relentlessly pursue those involved in crime."