Kidnapped Model Back In UK As Black Country Home Searched

7th August 2017, 08:16

Chloe Ayling Model Kidnap

A British model who was kidnapped in Milan has returned back to the UK.

British model Chloe Ayling has returned home after being kidnapped in Milan.

The 20-year-old says she feared for her life after being held for 6 days in Italy last month. She was lured to her kidnappers with a fake photo shoot. They later threatened to sell her on the dark web.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said an address in Sampson Close in Oldbury was raided on 18th July in connection with the investigation.

A 30 year-old Polish man has been arrested with the help of West Midlands Police.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said it has been assisting with the investigation.

A spokesman said: 

"The NCA and the East Midlands Special Operations Unit have been working closely with the Italian authorities since the kidnap was reported.

"NCA officers in Italy and specialists from our anti kidnap and extortion unit are also providing support to the Polizia di Stato as part of the ongoing investigation.

"A house in the Oldbury area linked to Lukasz Pawel Herba was searched on July 18 by Emsou officers with assistance from West Midlands Police.

"Computer equipment seized is being forensically examined."

