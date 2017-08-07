Kidnapped Model Back In UK As Black Country Home Searched

Kidnapped Model Returns To UK After Home Searched By Police In Oldbury
A British model kidnapped in Italy has arrived back in the UK after a man was arrested by West Midlands Police.
A British model who was kidnapped in Milan has returned back to the UK.
British model Chloe Ayling has returned home after being kidnapped in Milan.
The 20-year-old says she feared for her life after being held for 6 days in Italy last month. She was lured to her kidnappers with a fake photo shoot. They later threatened to sell her on the dark web.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said an address in Sampson Close in Oldbury was raided on 18th July in connection with the investigation.
A 30 year-old Polish man has been arrested with the help of West Midlands Police.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said it has been assisting with the investigation.
A spokesman said:
"The NCA and the East Midlands Special Operations Unit have been working closely with the Italian authorities since the kidnap was reported.
"NCA officers in Italy and specialists from our anti kidnap and extortion unit are also providing support to the Polizia di Stato as part of the ongoing investigation.
"A house in the Oldbury area linked to Lukasz Pawel Herba was searched on July 18 by Emsou officers with assistance from West Midlands Police.
"Computer equipment seized is being forensically examined."
A British model kidnapped in Italy has arrived back in the UK after a man was arrested by West Midlands Police.
Two men have died in stabbings in the West Midlands over the weekend.
Police investigating attack on Birmingham MP Steve McCabe say they're questioning a man.
Families of the Birmingham pub bombing victims are crowd-funding a High Court challenge in a bid to overturn a coroner's ban on naming suspects.
10am - 1pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.