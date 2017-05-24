M6 Crash: Five Killed In Staffordshire

24th May 2017, 13:20

5 killed in M6 crash

Comments

Lorry driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after 5 people died on the M6

The 60-year-old man, from the West Midlands, has been taken into custody for questioning.

The collision, which happened at around 4.30am on Wednesday morning, involved a lorry and a Nissan Micra car on the southbound stretch of the M6 between J15 (Stoke South) and J14 (Stafford North).

Four women, and a man, all believed to be adults, died in the car they were travelling in.

Staffordshire Police are currently trying to trace their next of kin and formal ID has not been completed yet.

A sixth person was taken to hospital and his condition is described as serious, but stable.

As a result of the collision that stretch of the motorway was shut for almost 8 hours.


Officers have thanked motorists for their continued patience and understanding while a detailed investigation is carried out.


Witnesses are asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 68 of May 24.

