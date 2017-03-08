Man & A Woman Dead After Wolverhampton Stabbing

Armed Police are dealing with a domestic stabbing in Wolverhampton in which two people have died.

Police used stun grenades to storm a flat where a knifeman was attacking two women on Wednesday morning, West Midlands Police said.

A woman thought to be aged in her 30s died at the scene at Highfield Court on Leasowes Drive, in the Penn area of Wolverhampton.

The male suspect, also believed to be in his 30s, died a short time later, police said.

A second woman, aged in her 50s, is critically ill in hospital with stomach injuries and a police officer received minor injuries in the operation, a spokesman said.

Residents on Leasowes Dr in #Wolverhampton tell #HeartNews what they saw after domestic stabbing, in which a knifeman & woman died: pic.twitter.com/MF3zbKxJgV — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 8, 2017

A police spokesman said: ''Police were called to the block of flats, at around 9.45am where it is believed a man attacked two women before inflicting stab injuries on himself.

''Officers used stun grenades in a bid to distract and detain the knifeman.''

Three air ambulances and three land ambulances were sent to the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said.

Armed officers were outside the Highfield Court block of flats as residents watched, the three air ambulances on a field in nearby East Green.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: ''A man and woman estimated to be in their 30s had suffered very serious stab wounds.

''Sadly, despite best efforts by ambulance staff, it was not possible to save either of them and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

''Another woman was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with potentially life-threatening stab wounds.

''A police officer who was sent to the scene suffered a minor injury to his arm. He was assessed by ambulance staff and was discharged after treatment.''