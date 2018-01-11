Man Appears In Court Over Boxing Match Stabbing In Walsall

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed in the neck during a fight outside a boxing venue in Walsall.

Tyrone Andrew, 21, was flown from Madrid to Heathrow on Wednesday after he was held in Barcelona on a European Arrest Warrant.



Reagan Asbury was knifed in a brawl which erupted during an event at Walsall Town Hall and then spilled out on to Leicester Street on October 14 last year.



The 19-year-old, of Pelsall, West Midlands, was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died the following day.



A Birmingham Magistrates' Court spokesman said Andrew, of St Helen's Street, Derby, was not required to enter a plea and had been remanded in custody to appear at the city's Crown Court on Monday.

A post mortem examination confirmed Reagan died from a wound to his neck and further examinations will be completed.

Eight other people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including assisting an offender and violent disorder.

Three have been charged with violent disorder, and one has been charged with assisting an offender.

Three others remain under investigation, while one has been told he will face no further action.

Anyone who saw the disorder on the night, or who recorded footage of it, is urged to call West Midlands Police homicide team on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.