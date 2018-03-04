Man Arrested After Missing Woman Found Dead In Birmingham

Charlotte Teeling was reported missing last month

The body of a missing woman Charlotte Teeling was discovered at an address in Kingstanding on Friday night.

West Midlands Police attended an address in Cooksey Lane at 9.50pm as part of enquiries to trace Charlotte who was reported missing to West Mercia Police on 26th February.

Officers found the 33-year-old dead inside the property.

Enquiries led officers to an address in Coventry in the early hours of this morning where a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder; he remains in police custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the Homicide Unit, said:

“Our detectives are reviewing CCTV in the Cooksey Lane area and making efforts to identify witnesses.

“Another man was initially arrested at the scene but he has since been released without charge and is not being treated as a suspect.

“If anyone has any information on Charlotte’s movements since 22 February, which is when she was last seen, or has any information that could help our investigation then I would ask them to get in touch straight away.”