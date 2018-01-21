Man Arrested After Eight-Year-Old Girl Killed In Walsall

A man has been arrested after an eight-year-old child was stabbed at a house in Brownhills on Saturday night

Police were called to Valley View at around 9.15pm where the young girl was found with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital, but sadly nothing could be done to save her and she died a short time later.

The 54-year-old man was treated in hospital for a stab wound to his stomach. He is now in a stable condition and will be questioned on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the homicide unit, said: “We are treating this as a domestic incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the child’s death.

“Our family liaison team are supporting the family of the little girl, who are naturally devastated by her death. Our thoughts remain with them."