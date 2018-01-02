Man Arrested After Woman Dies In Worcester Over Christmas

A man's been arrested over the death of a woman in Worcester over Christmas.

Julie Fox's body was found in her bungalow on Carnforth Drive, Worcester on the evening of Wednesday 27 December. A post mortem established she died from a head injury.

The police investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to appeal for information. Detective Superintendent Adrian McGee said:

"We're still keen to speak to anyone who knew Julie or saw her in the last couple of weeks.

"We're especially keen to locate Julie's pink handbag:

She had this with her days before she died and it is missing from her bungalow."

Officers want anyone who knew Julie, saw her recently or recognises her from the released images, to contact police.

Detective Superintendent Adrian McGee said: "This is a recent CCTV image of Julie; however, we are continuing to look through CCTV from businesses and private premises to see if there are any other sightings of her or anything else suspicious that could help with our enquiries.

"We're keen to speak to anyone who knows Julie or who has seen her in the last couple of weeks.

"I'm also appealing to anyone living in the areas around Tolladine and Warndon who has CCTV in their property to ensure they preserve recordings made between 6pm on Friday 22 December and 6am on Saturday 23 December and call the investigation team on 101.

"I'd also make the same appeal to anyone with dash cam footage who was driving on Carnforth Drive, Windermere Drive or Langdale Drive or nearby between these times to preserve the footage and contact us.

"This is around the time Julie was last seen alive so there may be footage that could be vital to our investigation."

Police are also trying to locate the pink handbag Julie is holding in the CCTV footage. Det Supt McGee added: "While there was no sign of a break-in at Julie's bungalow we believe that this pink handbag is missing from there.

"I'm appealing to local people to keep an eye out for this bag and if they see it to call police immediately."

Det Supt McGee concluded: "Members of the public may well hold the key to this investigation and helping us to identify who is responsible for Julie's death. Any information, no matter how small, will help us to build up a better picture of Julie and piece together her final hours."