Man Charged With Murdering Black Country Teen After Boxing Match

A disorder spilled out onto the street after the boxing match at Walsall town hall.

West Midlands Police have charged a 21 year-old man with the murder of a teenager in Walsall.





Tyrone Andrew from St Helen's Street in Derby was traced to Spain and was flown from Madrid to Heathrow yesterday.





19 year-9old Reagan Asbury from Pelsall was stabbed in the neck after being attacked during a disorder at a boxing match at Walsall town hall which spilled out on the street on October 14th.





Eight other people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including assisting an offender and violent disorder.





Three have been charged with violent disorder, and one has been charged with assisting an offender.



