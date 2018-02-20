Man Dies After Stabbing In Broad Daylight in Warwickshire

Two men have been arrested after a man has died from a stab wound in Nuneaton.

Warwickshire police responded to a report of a disturbance on Barpool Road, Nuneaton at 9:45am.

On arrival officers discovered weapons and a man with a head wound. This man was taken to hospital and also placed under arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

A short time later, it was reported that two other men had arrived at hospital with serious stab wounds. One of these men, who is believed to be 30-years-old, subsequently died.

The other man remains in a serious condition in hospital.

A fourth man, aged 53 and from Nuneaton, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Detective Inspector Teresa McKenna said: "This investigation is still in its very early stages and we are trying to piece together the exact series of events, specifically what happened at the scene and how the two injured men got to the hospital.

"We believe the disturbance occurred in the street in the middle of the day so we're in the process of speaking to a number of witnesses as well as looking at CCTV near the scene and at the hospital.

"It is important we speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information that may help with our enquiries."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 52 of 20 February 2018. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org