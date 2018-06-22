Man from Warwickshire Jailed For Domestic Abuse Crimes

A man from Warwickshire's been jailed for domestic abuse - including threatening to kill a relative of his victim.

39 year old Amarjit Dhaliwal from Warwick was convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour, rape and actual bodily harm.

His victim, described by police as vulnerable and isolated, had her contact with family controlled. She was subjected to months of physical and psychological abuse.

The judge imposed a potential eight year extension to Amarjit Dhaliwal's sentence - should he be considered a danger to future partners.