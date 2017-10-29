Man Jailed After Lichfield Fatal Crash

A man from Staffordshire has been jailed for four years and nine months for causing the death of a woman in a crash last year.

Harry King, 21, from Lichfield, casued the death of Stephanie Grainger by dangerous driving after losing control of his Vauxhall Astra SRI in Beacon Street, Lichfield on August 12 2016.

Stephanie and her partner were walking home along the nearside pavement when King's car collided with them after he lost control on the mini-roundabout. She died after being treated at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for four days.

King ran off from the scene and was later traced and arrested the following morning.

A blood sample showed he had trace amounts of cannabis in his system, suggesting prior use. A Judge commented that King’s failure to remain at the scene had been an ‘act of cowardice.’

He was disqualified from driving for six and a half years with a condition to pass an extended re-test.

An investigation by the Regional Collision Investigation Unit (RCIU) of the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) identified that King’s Astra had been travelling at 57mph in the short distance between a local pub and the collision scene. The evidence of witnesses who saw his car drive past them at high speed also helped to convict King.

Sergeant Richard Moors of the Regional Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Harry King drove at nearly twice the speed limit, in an area where there were vulnerable road users, having previously taken cannabis. This meant that as he attempted to negotiate the mini-roundabout he lost control and collided with Stephanie and her partner.

“Sadly the outcome of his actions has affected many people close to Stephanie. Nothing will ever change the events of that night but I hope that today’s sentence sends a clear message to drivers that inappropriate speed and irresponsible driving can result in devastating consequences. I would urge people to think carefully before they drive in such a manner.”