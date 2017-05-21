Man Jailed For 2009 Rape After Fleeing To Pakistan

A Sandwell man who thought he'd escaped justice has been jailed after he tried to return to the UK eight years after raping a teenage girl.

Amar Mehraj, 29, of Giles Road, Oldbury, found officers waiting at Birmingham Airport to question him about the attack when he flew back from Pakistan in November 2016.

Mehraj was charged for his part in connection with the brutal gang rape of a then 17-year-old girl in Oldbury in July 2009.

He admitted taking part in the attack and on Friday 19 May was sentenced to nine years and nine months at Birmingham Crown Court. He will also remain on the Sex Offender Register indefinitely.

The attack took place after the girl was taken to a house in Oldbury, where she was plied with alcohol and drugs. While she was passed out she was raped by Mehraj and three other men.

Detective Constable Mark Timmins from the force’s investigation team, said: “This was a sickening crime against a vulnerable young girl. Protecting young people from harm is a priority for West Midlands Police and partner agencies and we take reports of sexual offences extremely seriously. This case just goes to show that we will never give up on bringing offenders to justice.

"Thankfully, today, justice has finally caught up with Mehraj."

In 2010 three other men were convicted of rape and jailed.