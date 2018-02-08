Guilty: Man Kills Father Of Four At Birmingham Tram Stop

27-year-old Alaeldien Ahmed brutally killed father of four, Anthony Banting, at a tram stop in Winson Green almost a year ago.

Alaeldien Ahmed, aged 27 and of Eva Road, Birmingham, appeared before Birmingham Crown Court today (08/02) where a jury found him guilty of manslaughter by means of diminished responsibility.

57-year-old Anthony Banting left a tram at Soho Benson Road tram stop in Winson Green at approximately 4.40pm on Friday 31 March last year and was stabbed while on his way to meet his son at a pub close to Benson Road.



As Mr Banting walked towards the tram stop exit, he was approached by his attacker. Unprovoked, Ahmed then subjected his victim to a violent and sustained assault, stabbing him multiple times.



Ahmed fled the scene and a member of the public then came across Mr Banting. Emergency services were called and paramedics worked tirelessly to save him. However, despite their best efforts he sadly died at the scene.



After a painstaking investigation, forensic evidence placed Ahmed at the scene after the victim’s blood was found on both his shoes. Ahmed was charged with murder on 9 March 2017.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Paul Langley, said: “Mr Banting did not know his attacker; he was an innocent and law-abiding citizen who was heading to meet his son at a local pub in Winson Green.



“His family have been left devastated by the actions of a man he had never met before. In the space of a few minutes, Mr Banting sustained 60 stab wounds. The viciousness and brutally of this attack is deeply shocking.



“We’ll now work with the courts to ensure that the right sentence is handed down to his attacker. Ahmed is a violent and dangerous individual and it is essential he receives a tough sentence which ensures he cannot bring tragedy to another family."