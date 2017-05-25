Manchester Attack: Arrest In Warwickshire

Counter-terrorism officers were dispatched to an address in Nuneaton, thought to be connected to the Manchester Arena suicide bomb attack investigation.

The house in Nuneaton, home to a Libyan-born man who fled the Gaddafi regime, is being searched following an arrest on Wednesday.

An eight-strong police specialist search team, equipped with a ladder, and other officers were seen entering a semi-detached home in Earls Road on Thursday.

Two marked police vans were parked in the street and there was continued activity at the house through the morning.

Officers had been carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area throughout the night.

Neighbours confirmed that a father-of-five named Naser Elshetwi lived at the address, who earlier this year spoke of how he had been shot in Libya in a violent kidnap attempt.

The man, who was in Libya to build a petrol station for a family member, told a UK newspaper how he had been left disabled and struggling to walk, after being shot through both legs in January 2016.

The newspaper reported Libyan-born Mr Elshetwi came to the UK two decades ago, and was later granted British citizenship under then-home secretary David Blunkett.

He has five children aged between seven and 21 years old.

The identity of the arrested man is not known.

In a statement last night, Greater Manchester Police said: "This evening we have been carrying out searches at an address in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, and have arrested a man.

"These searches are connected to Monday's attack on Manchester Arena, but this is a fast-moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage.''

Witness Susan Wild said armed officers, with their faces covered, were seen outside the property at about 9.10pm on Wednesday.

"I was just putting my rubbish out and they swarmed the area,'' the 40-year-old said. "They were shouting 'armed police' and there was about 12 of them.

"The police have been there all night and they've taken plastic boxes in there.

"I would say the family have lived there at least 11 years, which is as long as I have lived here.''

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: "I speak as I find - they are just a normal family. I do know them and all I could say about them is good things.''