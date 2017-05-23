Manchester Attack: West Midlands Response

22 people, including children, have been killed after a suicide bombing at a Manchester Arena concert.

At least 59 people were also injured when the bomb went off at the end of an Ariana Grande gig last night.

The 23-year-old American singer was performing as part of her Dangerous Woman tour when a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device.

The singer said on Twitter she is "broken" after the terror attack.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 23 May 2017

Venues across the West Midlands have been responding including the Barclaycard Arena and the Genting Arena

We are shocked and saddened by the terrible incident at the Manchester Arena last night. Our thoughts are with those who were affected. — Barclaycard Arena (@BcardArena) May 23, 2017

Venues like @GentingArena say they're doing 'asboutlely everything we can with heightened security measures' after #ManchesterArena attack https://t.co/R5ZMAcmPAU — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) May 23, 2017

West Midlands Ambulance sent a team from across the region to help the Cheshire team with day to day so they could respond to events in Manchester.

The emergency contact number for those concerned about their loved ones: pic.twitter.com/RVNGlWuywH — WMAS (@OFFICIALWMAS) 23 May 2017

The Prime Minister and World Leaders have been paying tribute

.@theresa_may : 'We are working to establish full details of what is being treated by police as an appalling terrorist attack' #HeartNews — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) May 23, 2017

Donald Trump has called the suicide bomber an 'evil loser'

President Trump says the US stands in solidarity with the UK and that Manchester suicide bomber was an "evil loser" #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/OM6xeDI3aJ — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) May 23, 2017

Music stars have also been sending thoughts to those affected including Katy Perry and Kylie Minogue:

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017