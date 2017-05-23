Manchester Attack: West Midlands Response

23rd May 2017, 09:28

Manchester Arena attack

Comments

22 people, including children, have been killed after a suicide bombing at a Manchester Arena concert.

At least 59 people were also injured when the bomb went off at the end of an Ariana Grande gig last night.

The 23-year-old American singer was performing as part of her Dangerous Woman tour when a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device.

The singer said on Twitter she is "broken" after the terror attack. 

Venues across the West Midlands have been responding including the Barclaycard Arena and the Genting Arena

 

West Midlands Ambulance sent a team from across the region to help the Cheshire team with day to day so they could respond to events in Manchester. 

The Prime Minister and World Leaders have been paying tribute

Donald Trump has called the suicide bomber an 'evil loser' 

Music stars have also been sending thoughts to those affected including Katy Perry and Kylie Minogue:

