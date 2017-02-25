More Time To Question Terror Suspect

25th February 2017, 07:15

Heathrow

West Midlands Counter Terror Police have been granted more time to question a man on suspicion of terror offences.

Officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit (WMCTU) appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court via video link to submit their request for a warrant of further detention.

The man, aged 26, was arrested on Thursday 23 February at Heathrow Airport after arriving on a flight from Turkey.

The three-day extension means that detectives can now hold the man until the evening of Tuesday 28 February.

The arrest was pre-planned and intelligence-led and there is no risk to the public’s safety.

Anyone with any information or concerns regarding this investigation should contact West Midlands Police on 101 or the Anti-Terror Hotline on 0800 789 321.

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: JK and Lucy

6am - 10am

Email the show

JK and Lucy

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: Non-stop hit music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter