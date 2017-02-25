More Time To Question Terror Suspect

Storm Doris Victim Named As Stafford Woman
The 29 year-old was killed by flying debris in Wolverhampton
West Midlands Counter Terror Police have been granted more time to question a man on suspicion of terror offences.
Officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit (WMCTU) appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court via video link to submit their request for a warrant of further detention.
The man, aged 26, was arrested on Thursday 23 February at Heathrow Airport after arriving on a flight from Turkey.
The three-day extension means that detectives can now hold the man until the evening of Tuesday 28 February.
The arrest was pre-planned and intelligence-led and there is no risk to the public’s safety.
Anyone with any information or concerns regarding this investigation should contact West Midlands Police on 101 or the Anti-Terror Hotline on 0800 789 321.
The 29 year-old was killed by flying debris in Wolverhampton
The latest as Storm Doris hits the West Midlands
Plans for the high speed rail line from London to Birmingham have passed their final big hurdle in Parliament.
18 month old Keegan Downer died in 2015, after suffering abuse from her carer Kandyce Downer
6am - 10am
Now playing: Non-stop hit music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.