More Time To Question Terror Suspect

West Midlands Counter Terror Police have been granted more time to question a man on suspicion of terror offences.

Officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit (WMCTU) appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court via video link to submit their request for a warrant of further detention.

The man, aged 26, was arrested on Thursday 23 February at Heathrow Airport after arriving on a flight from Turkey.

The three-day extension means that detectives can now hold the man until the evening of Tuesday 28 February.

The arrest was pre-planned and intelligence-led and there is no risk to the public’s safety.

Anyone with any information or concerns regarding this investigation should contact West Midlands Police on 101 or the Anti-Terror Hotline on 0800 789 321.