Wolverhampton Mum Says 15-Year-Old Son's Death Has Left A "Massive Hole In Her Heart"

The mum of a 15-year-old killed in a motorbike crash in Wolverhampton says his death has "left a massive hole in her heart."

Kian Buckler, aged 15, suffered serious injuries when the motorbike he was on collided with a car just before 7pm on 29 November.

Kian was thrown from the motorbike at the junction of Lunt Road and Boswell Road, Bilston.

He died in hospital on Friday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also travelling on the bike, was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries.

He was arrested and has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and failing to provide a sample.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Wolverhampton Youth Court today, 4 December.

Today, mother Tina Richards said: “My son Kian was a cheeky chappie who was full of life.

“Losing my beautiful son has left a massive hole in my heart.

“The love and support my family and myself have received is overwhelming.

“Kian was loved by so many people and touched so many hearts.

“He will be sadly missed by so many people, especially by myself, his dad, his big sister Louise, little brother Tyler and his baby sister Mariah.”

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force’s collision investigation unit, said: "We are keen to establish the circumstances of the collision and would ask for any witnesses who haven’t already spoken to officers to get in contact."

The 37-year-old driver of the Toyota Auris which was involved in the collision was also arrested on suspicion of disqualified driving. Jamaine Lindo, 37, Lunt Road, admitted the charge before city magistrates on Friday and was jailed for eight weeks.

