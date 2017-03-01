Murder Investigation After Coventry Snooker Hall Punch Up

A pensioner was punched to the floor and later died in hospital after his life support was switched off

A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder after a pensioner attacked in a West Midlands snooker hall died from his injuries.

68-year-old Patrick Redmond was taken to hospital on Monday (27th February) night, after being punched at Riley's in Coventry.

He died yesterday (28th February) and a 37-year-old arrested on suspicion of wounded is now being questioned over his death.

On Wednesday, a neighbour described the retired 68-year-old as a "typical English gentleman " who liked classical music and could be "a bit of party animal", despite his advancing years.

Darren Vickery said he and his wife had lived next door to the victim for nine years and knew him well.

Mr Vickery said his neighbour had lived with his younger partner and was a regular at the annual Coventry Pride, but generally "kept himself to himself" during the day.

He said: "He was a really nice guy. I am in shock. it's a real shame.

"Me and my wife bumped into him at Coventry Pride last year and we had a drink."

Mr Vickery, who works as a logistics manager for Tesco, said: "He knew a lot of people from the gay community.

"He was always up at night. I work nights and I would come back and he would still be up.

"At his age, he was still a bit of a party animal, but he reminded me of a typical English gentleman because of the way he spoke and dressed.''

Mr Vickery expressed surprise to hear Mr Redmond had been at Rileys, saying the man he knew "would possibly stick out like a sore thumb".



Chief Inspector Ed Foster said: “This is a tragic case and our sympathies go to the family of the victim.



“We are in the early stages of our enquiry and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened and has not yet spoken to a police officer to get in touch with us on 101.”

