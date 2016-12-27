New Appeal 20 Yrs After Birmingham Disappearance

Two Men Are Questioned Over Shooting In West Bromwich
A 33 year old man was shot in the head in a car just of the High Street in West Bromwich.
West Midlands Police have launched a new appeal 20 years after two missing Birmingham boys, David Spencer and Patrick Warren, went missing.
David, who was 13 years old (left) and Patrick who was 11, (right) were last seen on Boxing Day in 1996
Lee told Heart, "He was like my backbone, if I ever needed anything I'd got to him, he'd help me out"
"He liked boxing, he was an outgoing person and had a great personality, he was a good kid"
West Midlands Police say the investigation into the disappearance of Patrick Warren and David Spencer continues.
The case has been reviewed several times and detectives remain ready to re-investigate should new information come to light.
As another year draws to a close, the family of a missing man, whose remains were found by the M54 a year ago, are appealing for help to trace his killer.
A West Midlands accountant who conned a Birmingham company of more than £300,000 has been jailed.
West Midlands Police say they are reviewing security measures following last night's terror attack in Berlin
