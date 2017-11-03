Family Plea For Missing Stourbridge Man To Come Home

The family of a missing man from the Black Country have told us the not knowing is hard to bear.

43 year old Matthew Gill from Stourbridge, also known as Liggy, went missing exactly 4 weeks ago.

His partner Annette Woodhouse told us the family just want to know he's safe:

He left the house on the morning of Friday the 6th of October and never returned.

Since then the family have been sharing missing poster's on Facebook #findliggy Facebook page and getting Matthew's football club West Bromwich Albion to help in the search for him.

His colleagues from B&Q in Kidderminster, where he was part of the management team, have also been helping with the appeal and distributing posters nationwide.