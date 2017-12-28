Police Investigate Woman's Murder In Worcester

Heart's been told the death of a woman at a house in Worcester is now being treated as murder.

Emergency services were called to Carnforth Drive, shortly before 6.50pm on Wednesday 27 December where they found the body of a woman in her fifties. Her next of kin have been informed.

West Mercia Police say formal identification and a post-mortem are yet to take place.

A cordon is still in place in the area and officers remain on scene as investigations continue.

Chief Superintendent Mark Travis from West Mercia Police said: "We are working to establish the circumstances of this death, which is currently being investigated as a murder.

"Police remain at the scene and there will be increased patrols in the area whilst investigations continue. We are appealing to anyone in the community who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between 22 December and 27 December to please come forward or speak with a local officer. Anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, may help with the investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends and those members of the local community, at this difficult time."

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to phone West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 597s of 27 December 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org