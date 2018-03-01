Police Name Black Country Pensioner Found Dead At Her Home

Anne James was found with knife injuries at her home in Walsall on Wednesday

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after the 74 year-old was pronounced dead at her home in Doveridge Place in Highgate.

Paramedics alerted officers on Wednesday evening who arrived just after 6pm.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm from the force’s Homicide Team is keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area.

“This appears to be a shocking, violent attack on an elderly lady in her home. Mrs James has been described as a kind and loving lady…her family are devastated and can’t understand how anyone could do her any harm.

“We have conducted house-to-house enquiries and are in the process of seizing local CCTV footage that will hopefully help us build up a picture of what happened yesterday around her home address.

“We suspect Mrs James was attacked at some stage from late morning to 5pm yesterday. If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious, maybe someone or a vehicle that looked out of place, then I’d urge them to call my team immediately as they could hold vital information."

Mrs James’ family have paid tribute to her.

“We are all devastated at the loss of a loving wife, mum, grandma and great grandma. She was an amazing, generous, kind, and much loved part of our family; she will be very sadly missed."