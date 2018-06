Police Name Man Who Died In Shropshire Assault

Police have named a 42 year old man from Shropshire who died after being found unconscious.

Derek Whyteside was found on a road in Telford on Monday - but sadly died of his injuries.

A 16 year old boy appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court earlier charged with his murder.

He's been remanded in custody and will appear at the crown court at a later date.