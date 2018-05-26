Birmingham Private Tutor Jailed For Sexually Assaulting Pupils

A private tutor from Birmingham has been jailed for five years after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting two pupils who he was assisting with their learning.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court heard that on 24 November 2016, the NSPCC contacted the police after the father of one of the victims had contacted them to report that his daughter had disclosed to him that Sanjeev Mittal,49, had inappropriately touched her at his house in Edgbaston.

Following a police investigation, a second victim was also identified and when interviewed she said that he had sexually assaulted her during lessons at the family home as well as at Mittal's home and business addresses.

The defendant was later arrested and today he was found guilty of nine counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

Julia Mcsorley, with the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Sanjeev Mittal abused his position of trust and authority to inappropriately touch his two young victims for his own sexual gratification.

"The victims had been entrusted in his care, but he exploited this trust to sexually assault them.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the victims and their families for the courage and support in helping us to bring this dangerous offender to justice."