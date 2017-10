Reports Armed Man Holds Hostages At Nuneaton Bowling Alley

There are unconfirmed reports an armed man has taken hostages at a bowling alley in Nuneaton.

It's reported MFA Bowl at Bermuda Park, in St David's Way is on lockdown as a man armed with a sawn-off shotgun takes hostages

Warwickshire Police have said they are dealing with an "ongoing incident".

All roads in the area have been blocked.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area