School To Remember Birmingham Teen Christina Edkins Five Years After Her Death

7 March 2018, 06:12

16 year old Christina Edkins

A school in Birmingham will remember one of it's former students today - five years after she was stabbed to death on a bus.

Christina Edkins was on her way to Leasowes High School when she was attacked by Phillip Simelane in 2013 in a random attack.

Students and staff will fall silent for a few minutes today in her memory.

Matthew Mynott is the current Headteacher.  

 

Christina was one the number 9 bus making her way into school in March 2013 when Phillip Simelane used a kitchen knife to stab her on the top deck.

He had been released from prison, unsupervised, three months before the attack - despite warning signs over the state of his mental health.

The 23-year-old admitted manslaughter in a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court and was detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act.

