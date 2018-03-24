Second Man Charged Over West Bromwich Murder

A second man has been charged with the murder of a pedestrian in the Black Country.

Victim Mohammed Miah, 22, is believed to have been dragged by a car in the High Street, West Bromwich, at around 2.40am on Saturday 17 March.

He died from his injuries.

Today, Hardeep Singh Bagdi. aged 42, of Wareing Drive, Erdington, will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court charged with murder.

Paul Emmerson, aged 38, of Kemp Road, Kitts Green, has already been charged with the murder of Mr Miah and been remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Crown Court on 27 April.