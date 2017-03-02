Signs Of Decay On Debris Which Killed Stafford Woman During Storm Doris

Audio Worries Brexit Could Lead To Rise In Homophobic Attacks
Campaigners in the West Midlands have told Heart they're concerned that leaving the EU could lead to a rise in attacks on gay, lesbian, bisexual and transsexual people.
29 year-old Tahnie Martin died when a 2 metre long wooden water tank cover hit her during the storm in Wolverhampton
An inquest into the death of a Stafford woman killed during Storm Doris has heard there were signs of decay and neglect on the debris which killed her.
29 year-old Tahnie Martin was walking along Dudley Street in Wolverhampton last week when a wooden water tank cover fell from a nearby building and hit her.
Giving evidence to the Black Country Coroner's Court, Detective Sergeant John Garbett, of West Midlands Police, said officers had recovered CCTV footage showing the moment the object fell from a roof and hit Miss Martin.
A joint inquiry with the Health and Safety Executive and Wolverhampton City Council established the cover was thought to have been attached to one of two brick structures on the uppermost roof of the Mander Centre, Mr Garbett said.
Mr Garbett told the hearing: ``Our inquiries on the day established that there was CCTV footage of the moment that this item struck Miss Martin.
"The debris that struck Miss Martin shows signs of decay and neglect.
"There are certain inquiries being made by the environmental heath department in relation to the maintenance schedule.
"We have had a meeting with our colleagues at the Health and Safety Executive and environmental health officers will be taking primacy in this investigation.''
During brief evidence to the inquest, the officer confirmed formal contact had not yet been made with the owner of the building.
Adjourning the inquest until April, Mr Siddique offered his condolences to Miss Martin's family and described her death as an "absolutely tragic set of circumstances".
A pensioner was punched to the floor and later died in hospital after his life support was switched off
Families from the West Midlands say they will now take legal action against the tour operator TUI.
Peter Tripp stabbed his wife 24 tims and refused to call for medical help.
