Six Arrested After Drugs Raids In Leamington Find Cash And Cocaine

28 February 2018, 18:48

Leamington drugs raid

Six people have been arrested after drugs raids in Warwickshire this morning.

Drugs believed to be crack and cocaine, and a quantity of cash were seized during the operation this morning (Wednesday 28 February).

Around 25 officers raided the properties in Tachbrook Road and Tachbrook Court.

Sergeant Ross Kirby said: "The warrants are part of a wider intelligence-led operation aimed at disrupting drug dealing in Leamington.

"Often referred to as 'county lines', dealers develop networks to bring drugs into the town from larger cities. This raid is part of an investigation into drugs coming in from Coventry and Birmingham.

"These criminals often exploit vulnerable people, either getting them to sell drugs or using their house a base from which to deal; this is known as cuckooing."

At Tachbrook Court, a 22-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion possession of class B and C drugs, and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, and a 22-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

At Tachbrook Road, a 23-year-old woman from Warwick, 31-year-old man from Warwick, and 29-year-old man from Leamington were all arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. A 36-year-old woman from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs.

