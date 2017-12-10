SNOW: West Midlands Under Blanket Of Snow

Heavy snowfall across the West Midlands is causing widespread disruption, closing roads and grounding flights at Birmingham airport.

Persistent heavy snowfall is expected in the region throughout the morning, leading the Met Office to issue an amber weather warning that will be in place until 6pm.

Up to 10cm is expected to build up quite widely, with 15-20cm in some spots, raising the prospect of roads becoming impassable.

#Snow is now falling quite widely across Wales, the Midlands and northern Home Counties, as depicted nicely by @HighwaysEngland and @trafficwales webcams from the M42 and Newtown. Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/4dqEv9FHlK — Met Office (@metoffice) December 10, 2017

Significant build-ups have hit Worcestershire, the Black Country and Staffordshire, while snow has been falling heavily in Birmingham city centre.



Flights have been suspended at Birmingham Airport while the runway is cleared, leaving passengers facing delays, while a north-bound section of the M1 has been closed in Leicestershire due to numerous vehicles being stranded.

Flights are still temporarily suspended @bhx_official to clear the runway after heavy snow. #HeartNews



Here's the website for updates or contact your airline for further information. https://t.co/bmwA3NafBt https://t.co/SAvkGY4Ukr — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) December 10, 2017





Police forces across the Midlands have urged motorists not to travel unless "absolutely necessary" as they deal with surging calls.

All bus services across the West Midlands have been suspended until midday.



CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON SCHOOL CLOSURES