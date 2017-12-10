SNOW: West Midlands Under Blanket Of Snow

10 December 2017, 09:21

Snow in Hollywood, Birmingham

Heavy snowfall across the West Midlands is causing widespread disruption, closing roads and grounding flights at Birmingham airport.

Persistent heavy snowfall is expected in the region throughout the morning, leading the Met Office to issue an amber weather warning that will be in place until 6pm.

Up to 10cm is expected to build up quite widely, with 15-20cm in some spots, raising the prospect of roads becoming impassable. 

Significant build-ups have hit Worcestershire, the Black Country and Staffordshire, while snow has been falling heavily in Birmingham city centre.

Flights have been suspended at Birmingham Airport while the runway is cleared, leaving passengers facing delays, while a north-bound section of the M1 has been closed in Leicestershire due to numerous vehicles being stranded.



Police forces across the Midlands have urged motorists not to travel unless "absolutely necessary" as they deal with surging calls.

All bus services across the West Midlands have been suspended until midday.

