Solihull Wife Makes Emotional Appeal To Find Her Husband's Suspected Killer

20 October 2017, 18:57

Jammal Chase Wanted Over Birmingham Stabbing

A year after the murder of Giovanni Lewis in Solihull, his wife is appealing to the public for information to trace a key suspect.

Giovanni, aged 28, died from a stab wound to his heart after being attacked in Hadfield Way Kingshurst on the 18 October last year. 

Giovanni Lewis

Despite a number of appeals and a Crimestoppers reward, Jammal Chase, a key suspect in the murder inquiry remains outstanding. 

Giovanni’s wife, Dawn Lewis, joined Detective Inspector Paul Joyce today (Friday 20 October) urging anyone with information on 20-year-old Chase’s whereabouts to come forward.

Jammal Chase

Mrs Lewis said: "I just want him to hand himself in, its been long enough now, he does not know what pain it is causing my family and I, we want to lay Giovanni to rest but there can be no rest until he is in custody. Please do the right thing, stop our suffering and hand yourself in."

DI Joyce is also appealing to Jammal directly to get in touch. 

And he’s also warned that anyone hindering the investigation by sheltering Chase runs the risk of being jailed.

He said: “Our enquiries lead us to believe that Chase remains in the West Midlands. Do you know where he is? Do you have any information? Do the right thing and give us a call.

“The family of Giovanni have had to live the last 12 months knowing that the person who murdered him still hasn’t been brought to justice for what they did. This is still very much a live investigation and we are determined to get answers to help bring closure to Giovanni ’s loved ones."

 

A reward of up to £5,000 is still available to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest of Jammal Chase.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Team on 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

