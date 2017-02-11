Stepfather Of Murdered Coventry Boy "Refused" Hospital Treatment

Whistleblower Calls Out Worcestershire Hospital "Virtual Ward"
Staff at a Worcestershire hospital put patients in a "virtual ward" to avoid breaching 4-hour A&E targets - according to a whistleblower.
4 year-old Daniel Pelka died after being starved and beaten in 2012
It's been revealed the stepfather of murdered Coventry schoolboy Daniel Pelka refused hospital treatment before his death in prison.
36 year-old Mariusz Krezolek and his partner Magdelena Luczak, were convicted of one of the country's worst child cruelty cases after 4 year-old Daniel was starved and beaten.
Both have died in prison since.
Daniel weighed just 1st 9lbs when he died aged four in March 2012.
A report's found Mariusz was afraid to go to hospital with a bowel condition over fears he'd be recognised.
Nigel Newcomen, Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, wrote:
"Mr Krezolek had been treated for a fistula in prison and inflammatory bowel disease but refused to go to hospital for treatment, as he said he was afraid he would be recognised.
"He continued to refuse to be referred to hospital for treatment or to be admitted to the prison's inpatient unit.
"He told healthcare staff that he was afraid he would be recognised if he went to hospital.
"His offence had attracted a high degree of media interest.''
Krezolek rang his cell bell and complained of chest pains at around 3am of January 27, with a nurse suggesting he travel to the prison's healthcare centre for an electrocardiogram which he refused.
The report said:
"The nurse wanted to take Mr Krezolek to the healthcare centre for an ECG to rule out heart problems but Mr Krezolek refused to go and said he would see the doctor the next morning."
When officers began unlocking cells around five hours later, he was found unresponsive.
Staff at a Worcestershire hospital put patients in a "virtual ward" to avoid breaching 4-hour A&E targets - according to a whistleblower.
Stephen Brookes pleaded guilty to the offence
He pleaded guilty to 45 sex offences against children
Ticket inspectors film the attack on a body cam.
6am - 10am
4am - 10am
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.