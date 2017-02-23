Storm Doris: The Latest In The West Midlands

HS2 Passes Final Hurdle in Parliament
Plans for the high speed rail line from London to Birmingham have passed their final big hurdle in Parliament.
BREAKING UPDATES:
13.17 The M5 is expected to remain partially blocked until this evening after a lorry overturned.
We've opened up hardshoulder to traffic to allow 2 lanes passed scene #M5 N/B btwn J9 and J8. 2 lanes will remain closed through the evening pic.twitter.com/BnkyODk1RZ— Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) February 23, 2017
13.06 Update on the death in Wolverhampton from West Midlands Ambulance Service/;
A woman has died after a piece of debris fell onto the street in Wolverhampton.
West Midlands Ambulance Service received no fewer than 15 999 emergency calls at 11.43am this morning Thursday to Dudley Street outside Starbucks.
Two ambulances, a paramedic area support officer and the critical care paramedics from the Midlands Air Ambulance in Staffordshire, who responded on a rapid response vehicle, were sent to the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found a woman who had suffered very serious head injuries.
“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that there was nothing that could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”
12.59 BREAKING: A woman has died after being hit by falling debris in Wolverhampton.
12.51 - Three fallen trees on the M6 between J12 and 13
Our @HighwaysWMIDS are dealing with 3 separate fallen trees #M6 N/B btwn J12 and J13. Lanes 1 and then lanes 1+2 closed through the jct— Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) February 23, 2017
12.40 West Midlands Ambulance Service have confirmed they are dealing with a serious incident in Wolverhampton city centre - the roads there remain closed to pedestrians and drivers because of concerns about an unsafe building.
12.38 11 flights have now been cancelled out of Birmingham Airport today
12.30 West Brom High Street is now closed because of falling debris
AVOID- High St in West Brom is currently closed due to falling debris. Please avoid the area.— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) February 23, 2017
12.20 West Midlands Fire Service have given an update on Storm Doris
VIDEO update on #StormDoris from @SWMFireControl: https://t.co/vJzNd0NNsz pic.twitter.com/iZg6o31OWQ
— West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) February 23, 2017
12.05 - Two people hurt after a tree fell on a car on the A49 in Shropshire
WMAS: "Two men have been hurt after a tree came down on their car on a rural road. The incident happened on the A49 Just north of Church Stretton in Shropshire at about 9.30am on Thursday morning.
A paramedic area support officer, two ambulances, a MERIT Trauma doctor and the Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a red Ford Focus that had a large tree lying across the bonnet of the car and the rest of the road. The front seat passenger, a man in his 80s, had suffered a laceration to his neck and was complaining of chest pain. He was assessed by the doctor who took the decision to take him to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital – the doctor travelled with the crew.
“His wife, who was a rear seat passenger in the car, also travelled to the same hospital though she was uninjured.
“The driver, a 75 year old man, had neck pain and seatbelt pain in his chest. He was assessed before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”
12.01 More details about the road closures in Wolverhampton - this applies to pedestrians too.
ALERT - Road closed in #Wolverhampton are Darlington St, Junction Rd, Red Lion St & Lichfield Rd at Princes Sq. Please avoid.— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) February 23, 2017
11.50 Power cables have been brought down in Kinver
A 30ft tree has blown down and taking out power cables in Compton Garden, Kinver.
— Staffordshire Fire (@StaffsFire) February 23, 2017
11.45 Pedestrians and drievr told to AVOID Wolverhampton city centre as police close roads for safety reasons.
AVOID - Roads are closed in #wolverhampton city centre as a safety precaution because of high winds. Please avoid the area.— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) February 23, 2017
11.35 The M5 has an overturned lorry
M5 J9-8 northbound. Delays due to a HGV which has been blown over in the strong winds. L2&3 blocked.
— CMPG (@CMPG) February 23, 2017
11.26 Trains between Sutton Coldfield and Birmingham are cancelled
Trains from New Street to Sutton Coldfield will be cancelled for most of the day. Check with you train company before travel.
— West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) February 23, 2017
11.04 M6 partly blocked
@highwaysWMIDS dealing with fallen tree on #M6 one lane blocked & queueing traffic NB bet J12 Gailey & J13 Stafford South #stormdoris
— Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) February 23, 2017
11.00 Staffordshire Police say they are getting a very high number of calls
We're receiving a v high no of #stormdoris calls,pls only call f there's a significant risk or collision with injury https://t.co/DHBEbLaBHr— Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) February 23, 2017
10.12 - A4601 closed
#TRAFFIC #stormdoris #A4601 / Wolverhampton Road partially blocked both ways by fallen trees bet Wood Lane & #A460 juncs Wedges Mill— Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) February 23, 2017
10.10 - A49 closed in Shropshire
A49 Church Stretton road blocked. 3359 pic.twitter.com/2e9a1qUVHZ— OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) February 23, 2017
10.03 Birmingham Airport say 4 flights have been cancelled today to Cork, Munich, Amsterdam and Dublin
10.00 - A roof has been badly damaged at Park Central in Birmingham
VIDEO #StormDoris has blown the roof off a building at Park Central in #Birmingham which has ended up in the middle of the road #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/fB5k9GlosE— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 23, 2017
06.00 Highways Agency are warning drivers to take extra care on the roads today.
Road users are advised to consider their travel plans today as strong winds are forecast in Midlands, NW, NE + East. https://t.co/okaVUVO3ip pic.twitter.com/jB8YteomEX— Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) February 23, 2017
05.30 - The Met Office have an amber weather warning out for severe gales across the West Midlands with winds of up to 80 miles an hour.
