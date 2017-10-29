Teenagers Charged Over Birmingham Canal Robberies

Two teenagers have been charged for a number of robberies along Birmingham's canals.

West Midlands Police say they were told about four robberies on the canal toepath in Washwood Heath between Digbeth and Star City on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 October involving canal walkers and a fisherman.



Raheel Mohammed, of Harts Road in Washwood Heath has been charged with three counts of robbery, one attempted robbery, affray and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm.



The 18-year-old’s accomplice, a 16-year-old from Small Heath has also been charged with two robberies, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.



Both teenagers have appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court.