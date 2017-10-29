Teenagers Charged Over Birmingham Canal Robberies

29 October 2017, 08:09

Birmingham canals

Two teenagers have been charged for a number of robberies along Birmingham's canals.

West Midlands Police say they were told about four robberies on the canal toepath in Washwood Heath between Digbeth and Star City on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 October involving canal walkers and a fisherman.

Raheel Mohammed, of Harts Road in Washwood Heath has been charged with three counts of robbery, one attempted robbery, affray and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm.

The 18-year-old’s accomplice, a 16-year-old from Small Heath has also been charged with two robberies, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both teenagers have appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

Trending on Heart

Bake Off Star Dancing On Ice

Have Dancing On Ice Just Revealed This Bake Off Star Will Be Joining The Competition?
Simon Cowell Britain's Got Talent Press Launch

Simon Cowell Has Been Rushed To Hospital From His London Home
How Much Does Adele Get Paid A Day

Adele Earns THIS Much A Day Thanks To The Success Of Her Last Album
Apprentice 2017

This Is How Much The Apprentice Candidates Get Paid To Go On The Show

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spain's foreign minister Alfonso Dastis : 'Reality sinking in' for Catalonia

Coronation Street star Bruno Langley leaves show after internal inquiry

Iceland election results: Leftist coalition led by Katrin Jakobsdottir close to forming narrow majority

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News