The Beast From The East Meets Storm Emma In The West Midlands

2 March 2018, 17:21

Here's the latest as the Beast from the East meets Storm Emma across the West Midlands.

 

Trains - Severe delays on most services with some cancellations.

 Buses - Running on a restricted service and not stopping at some stops

Birmingham Airport - cancellations and delays. Check with your airline

For the latest  https://t.co/dVoS4XIEta

— Heart Breakfast (@HeartBreakfast) March 2, 2018

