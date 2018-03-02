The Beast From The East Meets Storm Emma In The West Midlands

On Air Now
2 March 2018, 17:21
Here's the latest as the Beast from the East meets Storm Emma across the West Midlands.
02/03
Hospitals across the West Midlands are still in need of people with 4x4s to help get staff into work - can you help? #HeartNews https://t.co/HszpUDjs91— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 2, 2018
Given the worsening weather, our gritters will be out on the roads from 5pm today - and ploughing where required - with footpaths being treated at 4am. Stay safe if you're out and about. #wmgrit pic.twitter.com/MtjFxCSJ14— Bham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) March 2, 2018
Warwickshire’s still getting quite a lot of snow this afternoon and the fire service are
#Hereford is getting another load of snow this afternoon - police are warning people not to venture out unless necessary. #HeartNewshttps://t.co/bbxB5qR24s— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 2, 2018
LATEST: @metoffice still have a Yellow Weather warning in place across the West Midlands throughout today with more #snow expected from 3pm onwards.#Ice is the main factor on Saturday - but the warning on Sunday has now been removed.#HeartNewspic.twitter.com/Ka0FhX0cQr— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 2, 2018
The weather for later across the entire travel network forecasted does NOT look pleasant.— Birmingham New Street (@NetworkRailBHM) March 2, 2018
Please travel early as possible, allow plenty of time to complete your journey as trains are running where possible and to keep everyone moving.
Check your journey BEFORE you travel! ^SK https://t.co/pW6FrigfWx
Some of Saturday's football matches in the West Midlands are being postponed.— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 2, 2018
Make sure you check with the club before heading out.
Shrewsbury Town's game against Peterborough is off because of a frozen pitch making it hard to play on..literally #HeartNewshttps://t.co/3eVWxrYvwh
Our reporter @JournoCharlotte has been @NetworkRailBHM where a number of services are either delayed or cancelled due to #StormEmma#HeartNewshttps://t.co/VQypqugjME— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 2, 2018
Snow drifting on B4197 between #Martley & Great #Witley means that the road is down to one lane with the potential for conflict on bends - we'll get a snowplough back there ASAP but please take care on this route#GritterTwitter#WorcestershireHour— Worcs Highways & Travel (@WorcsTravel) March 2, 2018
Dog owners are being asked to keep their pets safe when going on walks especially near frozen lakes & ponds.— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 2, 2018
This little feller had to be rescued from a duck pond in Tudor Grange Park in #Solihull#HeartNewshttps://t.co/RqnEK8t1UK
This farmer in #Shropshire has been helping stranded motorists on the country lanes #StormEmma#Stormageddon#HeartNewshttps://t.co/0XXciei3g8— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 2, 2018
Proving they don't just fight fires...@WestMidsFire have saved a pooch from the ice in #Oldbury#HeartNewshttps://t.co/L2Ev0ACssa— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 2, 2018
A message from @RWT_NHS regarding appointments today due to the weather conditions #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/BHvmIDgZlZ— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 2, 2018
The Army has sent 10 4x4 vehicles and 20 troops to #Shropshire to help hospitals and medics in the severe weather conditions (pic: @wmasedavis) #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/ogQVjpfyjd— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 2, 2018
Due to the weather conditions, all bin collections have been suspended today. Bins will be taken on your next scheduled collection date. Apologies for inconvenience. More info: https://t.co/i68udBKhIvpic.twitter.com/ZkfT5oWK0U— Wolves Council (@WolvesCouncil) March 2, 2018
Weather disruptions are affecting some council services today (2/3) - all council-run schools are closed plus waste & recycling collections have been suspended due to current weather conditions. Full details here:https://t.co/BjBEFqrSxbpic.twitter.com/MEHJB1FmY8— Bham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) March 2, 2018
If you are travelling from #bhx this morning then we are open and operational but there are some delays/cancellations so passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline or here: https://t.co/mQL7pOHrha— Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) March 2, 2018Travel Update
Trains - Severe delays on most services with some cancellations.
Buses - Running on a restricted service and not stopping at some stops
Birmingham Airport - cancellations and delays. Check with your airline
For the latest https://t.co/dVoS4XIEta
— Heart Breakfast (@HeartBreakfast) March 2, 2018
There's a blanket closure of schools for @BhamCityCouncil & @SolihullCouncil plus more than 1100 are shut across the rest of the #WestMidlands because of the weather #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/Dbqh6DeGuP— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 2, 2018
01/03
Due to current weather conditions - All Birmingham City Council Schools will be Closed on Friday 2 March 2018 @BhamCityCouncil@WMidsPrepared@WMPolice@WestMidsFire@OFFICIALWMAS@WestMids_CA@PHE_WestMids@KennedyJacquihttps://t.co/dzkvXsaM6k— BirminghamResilience (@bhamresilience) March 1, 2018
Our gritters are not stopping tonight - we've ploughed, gritted & will re-grit all primary & secondary routes - we're hoping snowfall clears after midnight, please no travel unless essential, our teams are being hindered by struggling vehicles #GritterTwitter#WorcestershireHourpic.twitter.com/tIkCF7PxUL— Worcs Highways & Travel (@WorcsTravel) March 1, 2018
Final bus update for today available at https://t.co/ubmLj813Sh— NetworkWM (@networkwm) March 1, 2018
Next update between 5-6am once routes have been checked by operators to make sure they are safe. Have a good evening, we will be back bright and early. pic.twitter.com/yx3XrSviVy
#BREAKING - ALL council run schools in #Birmingham will be SHUT tomorrow (Friday) due to the bad weather. #snow— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018
Click here the latest school closures: https://t.co/u6oyOhVHiF
And tune into @HeartBreakfast for the latest #Travel news https://t.co/0R208eUUEF
LATEST: The @metoffice#AmberWarning for wind and snow has extended across central and southern parts of the #WestMidlands now taking in parts of Warwickshire incl #Stratford#Warwick & #Leamington#staysafe#HeartNewspic.twitter.com/PINGOorgbt— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018
The roads are now becoming very tricky so please avoid travelling if possible. We have closed the Little Wenlock to The Wrekin road due to significant snow drifts. Stay safe folks. #WMGritpic.twitter.com/79BI44UtzC— Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) March 1, 2018
We're extremely busy tonight helping motorists and others stranded on Staffordshire roads - we are working with our partners in Highways. Please help us and yourselves and only travel if its absolutely essential pic.twitter.com/b1YOsuvORT— Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) March 1, 2018
#SNOW Loads of bus routes are affected across the West Mids tonight with some not running at all.— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018
Advice is to check before you travel @networkwm and don't travel if you don't need to.#HeartNewshttps://t.co/AzmX4i2aIO
A @metoffice#AmberWarning for heavy snow has extended further north into the Black Country with blizzard conditions.— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018
We're being told to expect ice overnight with roads blocked by deep snow.
Power supplies could also be affected. #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/enLiNNplqt
Amber Warning of Wind and Snow for West Midlands https://t.co/YbvzzQKXMzpic.twitter.com/60MP4Ul2BH— Met Office warnings (@metofficeUK) March 1, 2018
This was the picture in West Brom not that long ago - pretty icy - don't travel unless you have to #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/VWwRTCnQD3— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018
UPDATE: We remain open and operational. Some flights have been cancelled today due to weather in other parts of the UK and Europe. Our advice remains the same which is check with your airline for flight updates and on our website for live flight info: https://t.co/V40X81rDUW— Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) March 1, 2018
There are delays and cancellations on some bus routes in the Black Country because of the snow and ice - some road conditions are pretty poor - check @networkwm#HeartNewspic.twitter.com/mP969Cfbdh— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018
Our reporter @JournoCharlotte is out in #Worcestershire where there is currently an amber weather warning in place #HeartNewshttps://t.co/mBKpcNme1K— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018
As the wintry weather starts to move north we’re getting reports from crews in the Staffordshire Moorlands and Herefordshire of snow drifts due to the strong winds. Do you need to be out and about this afternoon and evening? #TakeCare#StormEmma#BeastFromTheEastpic.twitter.com/d1LWwRkviB— West Midlands Ambulance Service (@OFFICIALWMAS) March 1, 2018
This weather warning kicks in in the next few minutes - it’s particularly around #Worcestershire and #WyreForest#HeartNewshttps://t.co/WoCn8Kdytj— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018
A severe weather warning is in place just south of the West Midlands affecting Herefordshire with an Amber warning for most of Worcestershire and the Black Country this evening due to #StormEmma so #planyourjourney. #HeartNews#snow#staysafehttps://t.co/wbvLZNx1uv— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018
.@TomBushell92 is in #Stafford where there's currently a yellow weather warning in place. #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/U3HWx0FP3h— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018
Amber and yellow weather warnings in place for snow in the #WestMidlands from the @metofficeUK starting from midday until tomorrow #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/adlaWl7bEs— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018
With the snow coming down more over the next 24 hours, check here for any #schoolclosures in the #WestMidlands#HeartNewshttps://t.co/u6oyOhE5U5pic.twitter.com/lP4CyIVRrz— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018
Freezing temperatures & snow in Scotland, Ireland and parts of Europe's meant @bhx_official's cancelled/delayed some flights in and out— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018
Check before you travel #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/PeukXb5RAj
28/02
Difficult driving conditions & very poor visibility in Worcester right now!
— Dave Harford (@dharford79) February 28, 2018
Drive to conditions. Snow now settling on roads & paths.#DriveToArrive#RoadSafety#BeastFromTheEast@WestMerciaOCC@HWFireControl@OFFICIALWMASpic.twitter.com/IS6z1xuxMS
If the cold weather outside is getting too much, just nip in the penguin enclosure @sealifebham...— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 28, 2018
Turns out the guys in there are warmer than us! #HeartNewshttps://t.co/efQRsakSiH
.@metofficeUK yellow weather warning for snow still in place for parts of the #WestMidlands for today but tomorrow it turns to an amber warning Stay safe!#HeartNewspic.twitter.com/AtiSsdV4Dy— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 28, 2018
We're missing the worst of the snow for now in the #WestMidlands but there are warnings across the country #HeartNewshttps://t.co/BdqRJZboGVpic.twitter.com/l5Ha0AXzIR— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 28, 2018
27/02
A flurry of snow here @Nat_Mem_Arb. but as quickly as it arrives it stops! #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/E81kyTY8Z5— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 27, 2018
Snow flurries coming down in the #WestMidlands this morning making the road conditions a little dangerous #HeartNewshttps://t.co/qgBur3Mojn— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 27, 2018
Not exactly the blanket of snow we were expecting but there are still yellow weather warnings for snow in the #WestMidlands the rest of the week #HeartNewshttps://t.co/HapupgetDDpic.twitter.com/v9QZWxoXgp— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 27, 2018
A little #snow overnight in #Nuneaton! Anyone else in the West Midlands waking up to any this morning?— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 27, 2018
Let us (s)know! #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/dEmLBlcnCt
26/02
#BeastFromTheEast hits Midlands— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 26, 2018
Gritters have been out across Warwickshire
Tune in to @HeartBreakfast tomorrow for the latest travel news https://t.co/gJcilt511h
Yellow Warning of Snow for West Midlands https://t.co/8HkkTtOClTpic.twitter.com/yRn8gZEJY2— Met Office warnings (@metofficeUK) February 26, 2018
SCHOOL CLOSURES: With snow forecast for the #WestMids overnight - check if your school will be shut.@metofficeUK weather warnings are in place for most of the week #HeartNewshttps://t.co/u6oyOhVHiFpic.twitter.com/j1EVpJSsYe— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 26, 2018
Brace yourselves... @metofficeUK weather warnings for snow for most of the week for parts of the #WestMidlands #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/8xFu2jYFSr— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 26, 2018