The Beast From The East Meets Storm Emma In The West Midlands

Here's the latest as the Beast from the East meets Storm Emma across the West Midlands.

02/03

Hospitals across the West Midlands are still in need of people with 4x4s to help get staff into work - can you help? #HeartNews https://t.co/HszpUDjs91

Given the worsening weather, our gritters will be out on the roads from 5pm today - and ploughing where required - with footpaths being treated at 4am. Stay safe if you're out and about. #wmgrit pic.twitter.com/MtjFxCSJ14

If you are travelling from #bhx this morning then we are open and operational but there are some delays/cancellations so passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline or here: https://t.co/mQL7pOHrha

Weather disruptions are affecting some council services today (2/3) - all council-run schools are closed plus waste & recycling collections have been suspended due to current weather conditions. Full details here: https://t.co/BjBEFqrSxb pic.twitter.com/MEHJB1FmY8

Due to the weather conditions, all bin collections have been suspended today. Bins will be taken on your next scheduled collection date. Apologies for inconvenience. More info: https://t.co/i68udBKhIv pic.twitter.com/ZkfT5oWK0U

The Army has sent 10 4x4 vehicles and 20 troops to #Shropshire to help hospitals and medics in the severe weather conditions (pic: @wmasedavis ) #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/ogQVjpfyjd

A message from @RWT_NHS regarding appointments today due to the weather conditions #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/BHvmIDgZlZ

Proving they don't just fight fires... @WestMidsFire have saved a pooch from the ice in #Oldbury #HeartNews https://t.co/L2Ev0ACssa

This farmer in #Shropshire has been helping stranded motorists on the country lanes #StormEmma #Stormageddon #HeartNews https://t.co/0XXciei3g8

Dog owners are being asked to keep their pets safe when going on walks especially near frozen lakes & ponds. This little feller had to be rescued from a duck pond in Tudor Grange Park in #Solihull #HeartNews https://t.co/RqnEK8t1UK

Snow drifting on B4197 between #Martley & Great #Witley means that the road is down to one lane with the potential for conflict on bends - we'll get a snowplough back there ASAP but please take care on this route #GritterTwitter #WorcestershireHour

Our reporter @JournoCharlotte has been @NetworkRailBHM where a number of services are either delayed or cancelled due to #StormEmma #HeartNews https://t.co/VQypqugjME

Some of Saturday's football matches in the West Midlands are being postponed. Make sure you check with the club before heading out. Shrewsbury Town's game against Peterborough is off because of a frozen pitch making it hard to play on..literally #HeartNews https://t.co/3eVWxrYvwh

The weather for later across the entire travel network forecasted does NOT look pleasant. Please travel early as possible, allow plenty of time to complete your journey as trains are running where possible and to keep everyone moving. Check your journey BEFORE you travel! ^SK https://t.co/pW6FrigfWx

LATEST: @metoffice still have a Yellow Weather warning in place across the West Midlands throughout today with more #snow expected from 3pm onwards. #Ice is the main factor on Saturday - but the warning on Sunday has now been removed. #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/Ka0FhX0cQr

#Hereford is getting another load of snow this afternoon - police are warning people not to venture out unless necessary. #HeartNews https://t.co/bbxB5qR24s

Warwickshire’s still getting quite a lot of snow this afternoon and the fire service are



Trains - Severe delays on most services with some cancellations.



Buses - Running on a restricted service and not stopping at some stops



Birmingham Airport - cancellations and delays. Check with your airline



For the latest https://t.co/dVoS4XIEta

— Heart Breakfast (@HeartBreakfast) March 2, 2018

There's a blanket closure of schools for @BhamCityCouncil & @SolihullCouncil plus more than 1100 are shut across the rest of the #WestMidlands because of the weather #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/Dbqh6DeGuP — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 2, 2018

01/03

Our gritters are not stopping tonight - we've ploughed, gritted & will re-grit all primary & secondary routes - we're hoping snowfall clears after midnight, please no travel unless essential, our teams are being hindered by struggling vehicles #GritterTwitter#WorcestershireHourpic.twitter.com/tIkCF7PxUL — Worcs Highways & Travel (@WorcsTravel) March 1, 2018

Final bus update for today available at https://t.co/ubmLj813Sh

Next update between 5-6am once routes have been checked by operators to make sure they are safe. Have a good evening, we will be back bright and early. pic.twitter.com/yx3XrSviVy — NetworkWM (@networkwm) March 1, 2018

#BREAKING - ALL council run schools in #Birmingham will be SHUT tomorrow (Friday) due to the bad weather. #snow



Click here the latest school closures: https://t.co/u6oyOhVHiF



And tune into @HeartBreakfast for the latest #Travel news https://t.co/0R208eUUEF — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018

The roads are now becoming very tricky so please avoid travelling if possible. We have closed the Little Wenlock to The Wrekin road due to significant snow drifts. Stay safe folks. #WMGritpic.twitter.com/79BI44UtzC — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) March 1, 2018

We're extremely busy tonight helping motorists and others stranded on Staffordshire roads - we are working with our partners in Highways. Please help us and yourselves and only travel if its absolutely essential pic.twitter.com/b1YOsuvORT — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) March 1, 2018

#SNOW Loads of bus routes are affected across the West Mids tonight with some not running at all.



Advice is to check before you travel @networkwm and don't travel if you don't need to.#HeartNewshttps://t.co/AzmX4i2aIO — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018

A @metoffice#AmberWarning for heavy snow has extended further north into the Black Country with blizzard conditions.



We're being told to expect ice overnight with roads blocked by deep snow.



Power supplies could also be affected. #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/enLiNNplqt — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018

Amber Warning of Wind and Snow for West Midlands https://t.co/YbvzzQKXMzpic.twitter.com/60MP4Ul2BH — Met Office warnings (@metofficeUK) March 1, 2018

This was the picture in West Brom not that long ago - pretty icy - don't travel unless you have to #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/VWwRTCnQD3 — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018

UPDATE: We remain open and operational. Some flights have been cancelled today due to weather in other parts of the UK and Europe. Our advice remains the same which is check with your airline for flight updates and on our website for live flight info: https://t.co/V40X81rDUW — Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) March 1, 2018

There are delays and cancellations on some bus routes in the Black Country because of the snow and ice - some road conditions are pretty poor - check @networkwm#HeartNewspic.twitter.com/mP969Cfbdh — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018

Our reporter @JournoCharlotte is out in #Worcestershire where there is currently an amber weather warning in place #HeartNewshttps://t.co/mBKpcNme1K — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018

As the wintry weather starts to move north we’re getting reports from crews in the Staffordshire Moorlands and Herefordshire of snow drifts due to the strong winds. Do you need to be out and about this afternoon and evening? #TakeCare#StormEmma#BeastFromTheEastpic.twitter.com/d1LWwRkviB — West Midlands Ambulance Service (@OFFICIALWMAS) March 1, 2018

This weather warning kicks in in the next few minutes - it’s particularly around #Worcestershire and #WyreForest#HeartNewshttps://t.co/WoCn8Kdytj — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018

A severe weather warning is in place just south of the West Midlands affecting Herefordshire with an Amber warning for most of Worcestershire and the Black Country this evening due to #StormEmma so #planyourjourney. #HeartNews#snow#staysafehttps://t.co/wbvLZNx1uv — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018

Amber and yellow weather warnings in place for snow in the #WestMidlands from the @metofficeUK starting from midday until tomorrow #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/adlaWl7bEs — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018

With the snow coming down more over the next 24 hours, check here for any #schoolclosures in the #WestMidlands#HeartNewshttps://t.co/u6oyOhE5U5pic.twitter.com/lP4CyIVRrz — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018

Freezing temperatures & snow in Scotland, Ireland and parts of Europe's meant @bhx_official's cancelled/delayed some flights in and out



Check before you travel #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/PeukXb5RAj — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) March 1, 2018

28/02

If the cold weather outside is getting too much, just nip in the penguin enclosure @sealifebham...



Turns out the guys in there are warmer than us! #HeartNewshttps://t.co/efQRsakSiH — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 28, 2018

.@metofficeUK yellow weather warning for snow still in place for parts of the #WestMidlands for today but tomorrow it turns to an amber warning Stay safe!#HeartNewspic.twitter.com/AtiSsdV4Dy — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 28, 2018

We're missing the worst of the snow for now in the #WestMidlands but there are warnings across the country #HeartNewshttps://t.co/BdqRJZboGVpic.twitter.com/l5Ha0AXzIR — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 28, 2018

27/02

A flurry of snow here @Nat_Mem_Arb. but as quickly as it arrives it stops! #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/E81kyTY8Z5 — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 27, 2018

Snow flurries coming down in the #WestMidlands this morning making the road conditions a little dangerous #HeartNewshttps://t.co/qgBur3Mojn — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 27, 2018

Not exactly the blanket of snow we were expecting but there are still yellow weather warnings for snow in the #WestMidlands the rest of the week #HeartNewshttps://t.co/HapupgetDDpic.twitter.com/v9QZWxoXgp — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 27, 2018

A little #snow overnight in #Nuneaton! Anyone else in the West Midlands waking up to any this morning?



Let us (s)know! #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/dEmLBlcnCt — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 27, 2018

26/02

#BeastFromTheEast hits Midlands



Gritters have been out across Warwickshire



Tune in to @HeartBreakfast tomorrow for the latest travel news https://t.co/gJcilt511h — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 26, 2018

Yellow Warning of Snow for West Midlands https://t.co/8HkkTtOClTpic.twitter.com/yRn8gZEJY2 — Met Office warnings (@metofficeUK) February 26, 2018

SCHOOL CLOSURES: With snow forecast for the #WestMids overnight - check if your school will be shut.@metofficeUK weather warnings are in place for most of the week #HeartNewshttps://t.co/u6oyOhVHiFpic.twitter.com/j1EVpJSsYe — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 26, 2018