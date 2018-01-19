Third Murder Charge Over Murder At Black Country Flat

The 18 year-old joins a 20 and 17 year-old accused of murdering Jaskaran Kang this month.

An 18 year-old man from the Black Country has been charged with murdering a man at a flat in Dudley.

18 year-old Dontay Ellis from Central Drive in Lower Gornal will appear before Magistrates today (Friday 19th) accused of killing 24 year-old Jaskaran Kang at a property in Stourbridge Road on Saturday 6th January.

Reggie Salmon, aged 20 from Stourbridge Road, along with a 17-year-old male from Newcastle-Under-Lyme, have been remanded in custody after appearing before Wolverhampton Crown court on Wednesday 17 January charged with Mr Kang’s death.

The pair are due to go before the Crown Court trial in July.