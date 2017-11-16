Three Guilty Of Child Sex Exploitattion After Girl Forced Into Prostitution In Coventry

Three men who forced a 14-year-old to become a prostitute in Coventry have been found guilty of child sexual exploitation.

West Midlands Police said Jake Cairns, Brandon Sharples and Jack McInally plied the victim with drugs and held her at an address in Coventry for five days.



The force said Cairns took explicit photos of the teenager and posted them on an escort site before she was made to have sex with around 20 "clients" in the summer of 2015.



Officers launched a missing person inquiry after the girl disappeared from a relative's home in Coventry.



Sharples, 20, Cairns and McInally, both 21, were found guilty at Warwick Crown Court of facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child.



Cairns was additionally found guilty of arranging child sexual exploitation and taking and distributing indecent images of a child.



Sharples, from Wyley Road; Cairns, from Cheveral Avenue, both in Coventry, and McInally, of no fixed address, were remanded in custody to be sentenced in January.



Investigating officer Detective Constable Jon Barker said: "These three men were involved with the shocking exploitation of a young girl - they took advantage of her drug dependency and made money out of forcing her to have sex with strangers.



"Cairns initially denied knowing the girl but later changed his story after he was identified during an ID procedure.



"Now that a jury has found them guilty, they can expect to be handed long jail terms."